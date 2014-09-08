LONDON, Sept 8 The terminal building at
Britain's Luton Airport, north of London, has been evacuated
after a suspicious item was found, the police and airport said
on Monday.
"London Luton Airport has evacuated the terminal building
after a suspicious item was found in the security search area.
The decision has been taken with the police to ensure the safety
and security of passengers and staff," Luton Airport said on
their website.
Bedfordshire Police said that they had cleared the departure
lounge at Luton, the country's sixth biggest airport which
primarily serves holiday destinations.
Britain recently raised its international terrorism alert to
its second-highest level, saying Islamic State (IS) in Syria and
Iraq posed the country's greatest-ever security risk.
