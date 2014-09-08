LONDON, Sept 8 The terminal building at Britain's Luton Airport, north of London, has been evacuated after a suspicious item was found, the police and airport said on Monday.

"London Luton Airport has evacuated the terminal building after a suspicious item was found in the security search area. The decision has been taken with the police to ensure the safety and security of passengers and staff," Luton Airport said on their website.

Bedfordshire Police said that they had cleared the departure lounge at Luton, the country's sixth biggest airport which primarily serves holiday destinations.

Britain recently raised its international terrorism alert to its second-highest level, saying Islamic State (IS) in Syria and Iraq posed the country's greatest-ever security risk. (Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Michael Holden)