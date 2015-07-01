LONDON, July 1 British Prime Minister David
Cameron said on Wednesday he would take a decision by the end of
this year on how London's airport capacity will be expanded and
would study a recommendation to build a third runway at
Heathrow.
Cameron was speaking after a government-appointed commission
said a third runway should be constructed at London's Heathrow
Airport in a report set to create a political headache for the
prime minister.
"A decision will made before the end of the year," Cameron
told parliament. "It is important now that there is a very
detailed report that we study and are very clear about the legal
position. If we say anything now before studying the report, we
will endanger whatever decision is made."
(Reporting by William James; Editing by Andrew Osborn)