* Britain delays airport decision, yet again
* Europe airports to face capacity crunch by 2035
* Emerging countries invest in new airports, runways
By Victoria Bryan
BERLIN, Dec 11 Moves by Britain to delay, once
again, a decision on where to build a new airport runway to
serve the London area highlights Europe's difficulties in
keeping up with emerging countries when it comes to creating
vital airport capacity.
By 2035, airports across Europe will be unable to
accommodate some 2 million flights due to capacity shortages
according to Eurocontrol, the European Organisation for the
Safety of Air Navigation.
The economic cost of being unable to accommodate the demand
is estimated at up to 818,000 jobs lost and an annual loss in
GDP of between 28 billion and 52 billion euros ($31-57 billion),
the European Commission said this week.
The Commission announced measures this week to boost the
aviation sector but faced criticism for not encouraging member
states to do more to boost airport capacity.
"It's good to come out with a new strategy but you have to
deliver practicalities on the day to day level as well,"
independent aviation analyst John Strickland told Reuters.
Echoing decades of wrangling over airport expansion in
south-east England, other countries have dragged their heels on
airport capacity, not least because of opposition from local
residents to noise and over environmental concerns.
A new airport in Berlin remains unfinished, with the opening
delayed until at least the second half of 2017 from an initial
target of 2010 after a series of construction flaws.
Also in Germany, a court slapped a night flight ban on
Frankfurt airport, Europe's third largest, when it opened its
fourth runway in 2011.
New airports have often struggled. Spain's "ghost" airports
of Castellon and Ciudad Real built during the country's
construction boom did not attract airlines or passengers.
Milan's Malpensa airport announced a major investment
programme in 2008, only for Italian national carrier Alitalia to
say it would move its main hub back to Rome because the costs
were too high.
Strickland said it was key to add capacity where the airlines
would use it, and that would mean expanding Heathrow, London's
largest airport, rather than rival Gatwick.
LICENCE TO GROW
Countries in the Middle East and Asia are using improved
aviation links to drive trade, investment, tourism and economic
development. Their governments are also less bound by the
environmental and social concerns that slow progress in
densely-populated European countries.
For example, China plans to increase the number of airports
it has to 260 by 2020, compared with 202 at the end of 2014.
Dubai is aiming to build the world's biggest airport with
capacity of 160 million passengers and Istanbul's upcoming new
six-runway airport should serve 150 million passengers annually
by 2028.
Atlanta, the world's busiest airport at present, served 96
million passengers in 2014.
Airports association ACI Europe said the Commission should
have set EU-level targets for airport capacity growth in Europe.
"Outside Europe, most emerging countries are deploying
airport capacity as a way to position their economies globally,"
ACI Europe Director General Olivier Jankovec told Reuters this
week.
"It's clear that in Europe we're not doing a good job in
that it's very difficult for airports to get a licence to grow."
($1 = 0.9104 euros)
