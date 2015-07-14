(Adds chairman comments)
By Sarah Young
LONDON, July 14 London's Gatwick Airport said it
was still in contention to be chosen as the site for a
much-needed new runway in southeast England, dismissing a report
recommending expansion at Heathrow as flawed and stoking a
political battle over the issue.
Prime Minister David Cameron has said he will make a
decision on whether a new runway should be built at Britain's
largest airport Heathrow or Gatwick by the end of the
year, an issue which divides the ruling Conservative party.
Heathrow was recommended as the site for a new runway by an
independent government-appointed commission earlier in July, but
Gatwick said on Tuesday that the numbers in the report were
flawed and it would be writing to Cameron.
"We are absolutely sure that what they've finally settled on
does not make sense, and we will be putting that point as
strongly as we can to government," Gatwick's chairman Roy
McNulty said at a press briefing.
Gatwick's claims will give ammunition to a group of
high-profile Conservative politicians, including Mayor of London
Boris Johnson, who have publicly expressed their opposition to
an additional runway at Heathrow.
The commission forecast for passenger volumes of 40 million
travellers per year through Gatwick by 2024 were wrong because
the airport would reach that level this year, Gatwick said.
McNulty said Gatwick, Britain's second busiest airport, had
raised its objections to the figures the commission was using
two years ago.
The debate over where to build a new runway around densely
populated London has been raging for over 25 years with
environmental opposition to expansion at Heathrow scuppering
past plans there.
On Monday, environmental activists breached Heathrow's
security fences to stage a protest on the runway, causing flight
delays and cancellations, and illustrating the strength of
feeling against building a new runway at the airport.
The Gatwick chairman added that the commission's report had
inadequately addressed environmental concerns.
"We think that they haven't given sufficient consideration
to the environmental impacts, which is the thing that has always
stood in the way of expansion at Heathrow, and probably still
stands in its way," he said.
