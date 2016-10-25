LONDON Oct 25 London's Gatwick Airport remains
a key part of Britain's transport strategy despite the
government on Tuesday backing an expansion at rival Heathrow,
transport minister Chris Grayling said.
Earlier, Britain gave Heathrow Airport the green light to
build a new $22 billion runway, ending 25 years of indecision
and vowing to boost global trade links following the vote to
leave the European Union.
"Gatwick, despite not being selected today, remains a key
part of our national transport picture, and will continue to be
so in the future," Grayling told parliament.
(Reporting by William James and Kylie MacLellan; editing by
Costas Pitas)