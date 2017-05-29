LONDON May 29 A global computer system failure
that stranded thousands of British Airways passengers
over the weekend was not due to the outsourcing of staff from
Britain, the airline's chief executive said on Monday.
"All the parties involved around this particular event have
not been involved with any type of outsourcing in any foreign
country," Chief Executive Alex Cruz told Sky News.
"They've all been local issues around a local data centre,
which has been managed and fixed by local resources," he said.
The GMB union said BA's IT systems had shortcomings after
the company made a number of staff redundant and shifted work to
India in 2016.
(Reporting by Costas Pitas; Editing by Mark Potter)