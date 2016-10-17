Oct 17 British Prime Minister Theresa May is
leaning toward approving a plan to build a new runway at
London's Heathrow airport, the Financial Times reported on
Monday citing Whitehall officials.
May still needs to discuss the proposals with senior
colleagues at a cabinet meeting on Tuesday ahead of the expected
announcement, it said.
May had said earlier this month that the decision would be
made shortly. Her office could not reached for
comment.
The decision to expand Britain's and Europe's busiest
airport, rather than its smaller rival Gatwick, would end years
of battling for government approval to build an extra runway.
May's predecessor David Cameron was due to rule on the
expansion in July, but Britain's vote in June to leave the
European Union resulted in his resignation and delayed the
decision.
Heathrow, which is closer to London, faced greater scrutiny
than Gatwick after it breached air quality limits in 2014.
Business leaders preferred Heathrow's expansion as it is
also Britain's biggest port by value, handling a third of the
country's non-EU exports through established connections with
emerging markets.
Gatwick, which is surrounded by countryside 40 miles south
of London, had argued that its stronger environmental position
bolstered the case to build a new runway there.
Heathrow airport delined to comment and Gatwick airport
could not be immediately reached for comment.
Both Heathrow, owned by Spanish infrastructure company
Ferrovial, Qatar Holding, China Investment Corp plus
others, and Gatwick, owned by investment fund Global
Infrastructure Partners, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority and
others, say that airport expansion can be funded without
government money.
