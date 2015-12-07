LONDON Dec 7 British Prime Minister David
Cameron will give a clear direction on whether to expand
Heathrow Airport by the end of the year, his spokeswoman said on
Monday, after local media reported the long awaited decision
could be delayed.
The debate over where to build a new runway in the densely
populated southeast has been running for over 25 years. Cameron
is due to give his final decision by the end of 2015 after an
independent commission recommended Heathrow's expansion plan as
the best of all the options.
A report in the Times newspaper on Monday however said
Cameron could push the decision back until later next year.
Cameron's spokeswoman said the government had promised to
give a "clear direction" by the end of the year.
"The government's position remains absolutely the same," she
told reporters.
"We will be setting out the government's response to the
Davies report before the end of the year," she said, referring
to a report completed by the independent Airports Commission,
chaired by Howard Davies.
(Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; writing by Kate Holton; editing
by Guy Faulconbridge)