LONDON, June 15 Europe's biggest airport London
Heathrow said some passengers might have to travel without their
bags on Thursday after an issue with its baggage system affected
Terminals 3 and 5.
"Heathrow is currently experiencing an issue with its
baggage systems which is affecting airlines operating from
Terminal 3 and Terminal 5. Other terminals are unaffected,"
Heathrow said in a statement.
"This may mean passengers will travel without their bags,
and we advise them to pack essential items in their hand
luggage."
Heathrow said it was investigating the issue and would get
the system running again as soon as possible.
Heathrow suffered massive disruption last month after a
power surge knocked out British Airways' IT system, stranding
75,000 passengers over a holiday weekend.
(Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by Kate Holton)