LONDON Oct 25 A government committee of senior
ministers unanimously decided on Tuesday to allow Heathrow
airport to build a third runway, Prime Minister Theresa May's
spokeswoman said.
The move, announced earlier on Tuesday, gave Heathrow
Airport the green light to build a new $22 billion runway,
ending 25 years of indecision.
"It was a unanimous decision of the committee to back a new
runway at Heathrow," the spokeswoman told reporters.
After the meeting of the government's airport committee on
Tuesday, May's full team of top ministers was told of the
decision but they did not discuss it, she added.
The spokeswoman said Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson and
Education Secretary Justine Greening, both long-term opponents
of Heathrow expansion, had sought and been granted approval from
May to publically voice their disagreement.
(Reporting by William James, Writing by Kylie MacLellan,
Editing by Paul Sandle)