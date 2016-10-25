BRIEF-Callon Petroleum Company announces pricing of upsized $200 million placement
* Callon petroleum company announces pricing of upsized $200 million placement of additional senior unsecured notes
LONDON Oct 25 The British government has decided to allow Heathrow airport to build a new runway, Sky News reported on Tuesday.
Heathrow, Europe's busiest airport, is battling with its smaller rival Gatwick for the right to expand, after successive governments failed to make a decision on a new runway due to environmental and political opposition.
The government is due to announce the decision shortly.
"Sky sources say the government has approved plans for a third runway at Heathrow," an article on the news channel's website said.
Earlier the BBC reported Heathrow had been chosen, but did not specify which of the two possible options the government had backed -- a new runway or the extension of one of its existing ones.
(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan and William James, editing by Estelle Shirbon)
* Callon petroleum company announces pricing of upsized $200 million placement of additional senior unsecured notes
SAO PAULO, May 19 Several Brazilian hedge funds suffered their worst one-day losses in at least a decade on Thursday after the country's financial markets were slammed by a graft scandal threatening to topple President Michel Temer and his reform agenda.