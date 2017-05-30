LONDON May 30 Shares in British Airways owner
IAG fell more than 4 percent on Tuesday after a huge IT
failure grounded hundreds of flights over the holiday weekend,
leaving 75,000 passengers stranded and dealing a major blow to
its reputation.
BA was forced to cancel its schedule from London's Heathrow,
Europe's busiest airport, and Gatwick on Saturday after it said
a power surge knocked out its computer systems, disrupting its
global flight operations, call centres and website.
It struggled to recover on Sunday and Monday, but said it
would be operating a full flight schedule at Heathrow and
Gatwick on Tuesday.
Shares in IAG, which also owns carriers Iberia, Aer Lingus
and Vueling, fell more than 4 percent in early deals on
Tuesday, the first day of London trading after the holiday
weekend.
They were down 4.3 percent at 588 pence at 0708 GMT, wiping
half a billion pounds off its market value.
(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton)