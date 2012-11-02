* Pressure rising for projects to revive UK economy
LONDON, Nov 2 London's mayor accused the British
government on Friday of "utter inertia" on airport expansion
policy with pressure growing for a launch of major
infrastructure projects to help shore up the floundering
economy.
Airport capacity is a divisive issue in Britain, pitting
popular London Mayor Boris Johnson against Prime Minister David
Cameron at a time when the British leader is facing a damaging
rebellion from inside his own ruling Conservative party.
Cameron's government is facing increasing demands for an
acceleration of infrastructure projects as it seeks to breathe
new life into the economy.
Business leaders say more airport capacity is crucial to
boosting trade and routes to developing markets as competition
heats up from more attractive hubs in continental Europe.
Johnson, a Conservative tipped in some quarters as a
possible future prime minister, said the government was dragging
its feet over aviation and losing momentum against other more
aggressive market players.
"It is a policy of utter inertia," Johnson told BBC Radio.
"Can I tell you in the next nine years how many runways they
are going to build in China? They are going to build 52. How
many are we going to build in the UK? None at all."
He said an inquiry on the aviation sector's future, launched
on Friday and due to report after the next general election in
2015, was taking too much time.
"I think what is going on now is a good thing, it's a
productive process. I just think it could be speeded up, and
there is absolutely no need to delay to 2015."
Heathrow is the world's third-busiest airport but it is
close to full capacity. The government needs to decide whether
to expand its existing facilities or consider other options.
The Conservative-led coalition blocked construction of a
third runway there after it came to power in 2010. The idea of
another runway had been unpopular with local voters and green
groups as it would have meant a huge increase in the number of
planes flying over London and its densely populated suburbs.
But speculation has been growing that Cameron could still go
back to the plan if he wins the 2015 election.
Riding a wave of popularity following London's widely
praised Olympic Games, Johnson is campaigning for a brand-new
new airport in the Thames Estuary - a lavish project widely
known as "Boris Island".
He has demanded Cameron rule out the Heathrow third runway
option both during the current parliament and beyond, a call
echoed by other Conservatives in areas under its flight path.
The aviation inquiry, chaired by former Financial Services
Authority head Howard Davies, says it would review all expansion
options fairly and come up with an interim report next year.
Options on the table include expanding existing airports
such as Heathrow, Gatwick and Stansted, connecting London by
high speed rail to an airport in the city of Birmingham as well
as building Boris Island.
Davies denied his mission was part of a government ploy to
kick the tricky question "into the long grass" for political
reasons.
"Some of the criticism assumes that we will go into a huddle
for a couple of years and then come out with 'X solution'. It's
not going to be like that," he told reporters.
"I do take the view, perhaps a naive view, that political
opinions do to some extent reflect the fact that there are
difficult choices here."
