LONDON, June 21 A decades-long battle to expand
Britain's overcrowded airports is set for a crunch decision in
the coming weeks, as the world's fifth-largest economy seeks to
resolve a row that has bedevilled successive governments and
risks choking economic growth.
The UK's aviation sector is worth 32 billion pounds and
represents 2.1 percent of its economy. But the country's top two
airports Heathrow and Gatwick are at and near to maximum
capacity and losing passengers to booming hubs like Dubai and
Amsterdam's Schiphol that can offer more flights to new
destinations like China.
Business leaders and politicians can only agree on the need
for a new UK runway: where it should be has been hotly contested
for over 25 years. Now a government-appointed Airports
Commission will emerge from three years of consideration to say
in the next few weeks whether the necessary capacity should be
built at Heathrow or Gatwick.
It's a politically toxic issue that poses personal risks to
Prime Minister David Cameron, who oversees a cabinet that is
split on the issue and in 2009 before taking office told an
audience of potential voters living under the Heathrow flight
path that a third runway there would not happen - "no ifs, no
buts" about it.
"We are now set for a major political battle," said one
person involved with one of the campaigns.
To many, Heathrow, to the west of London, is the more
obvious choice.
The country's biggest airport is a hub where over a third of
passengers are connecting onto other flights. Operating close to
capacity, it has established connections to emerging markets,
handles a quarter of all Britain's exports and boasts superior
public transport infrastructure.
But a new runway there would cost 19 billion pounds,
estimates the Commission. And it would mean an increasing number
of jets flying over some of most affluent and densely populated
parts of the city, where the prospect of expansion has united a
powerful coalition of opponents that include leading politicians
in Cameron's party.
In contrast, the cost of adding a new runway at the
second-largest airport Gatwick, further to the south of the
capital, is an estimated 9 billion pounds.
Gatwick is not operating as close to capacity and so far has
focused on short-haul, leisure flights. It also has the
advantage of a more rural position and a clean history of air
quality unlike Heathrow which has in the past breached limits.
Both are owned by firms that invest in infrastructure:
Heathrow includes such shareholders as Spain's Ferrovial
and investment funds from Singapore, China and Qatar
while Gatwick is owned by Global Infrastructure Partners.
ECONOMICS VS POLITICS
While Heathrow has two runways and Gatwick just the one,
Charles de Gaulle in Paris has four and Amsterdam's Schiphol
Airport six. It will be at least ten years before Britain can
start to catch up with them given rules about building planning
and consultation.
Many observers, including fierce opponents to a third runway
at Heathrow, expect the commission and its chair Howard Davies
to choose Heathrow. Heathrow estimates that a new runway would
boost the British economy by 100 billion pounds.
"We've come a long, long way politically and the mood has
definitely changed and it's changed partly because the economic
case is so much stronger now," said Heathrow Airport's Chief
Executive John Holland-Kaye.
But a strong economic case may not in the end be enough
given the number of key Conservative constituencies that lie
underneath Heathrow's flight path, said John Stewart, a leading
campaigner against Heathrow expansion.
"There are many big beasts in the cabinet who are utterly
opposed to Heathrow and the government may ask itself is
Heathrow politically deliverable even if Davies recommends it,"
he told Reuters.
One major opponent is potential prime minister in waiting
and London Mayor, Boris Johnson, who has said he would lie down
in front of bulldozers to stop a third runway going ahead.
It's this kind of publicity that leads anti-Gatwick
campaigners like Crispian Blunt to fear their cause will not be
heard.
"Our concern is that the recommendation is politicised,"
said Blunt, also a Conservative politician. "The whole purpose
of this commission was... to make a decision on the merits."
Tom Papworth, director of economic policy at think tank
CentreForum, concurred.
"If Davies opts for Gatwick, the Conservatives pop the
champagne corks and come out and announce that Gatwick will
expand tomorrow," he said.
GREEN LEVER
Both sides hope to draw on environmental concerns to
underpin their arguments: air quality in particular could be a
sticking point.
Two of Heathrow's 11 air monitors breached limits in 2014;
the airport blamed a nearby motorway. Gatwick has not breached
air quality limits.
Another factor in the decision could be competition, and
what happens to the airport that misses out.
Papworth said this could enable anti-Heathrow Conservatives
to make the case for Gatwick if the Commission choses Heathrow.
"They can easily claim that if Heathrow gets a third runway
before Gatwick gets its second, Gatwick won't be able to
compete, so they can make out that it is a competition issue,"
said CentreForum's Papworth.
That's a factor that 66-year-old campaigner Stewart is
clinging to.
"It is already like a sky of sound and that sky of sound can
only get louder and worse if there is a third runway," said
Stewart, who has lived in south London for 30 years.
"You just feel that these planes are always there."
