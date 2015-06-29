LONDON, June 29 Britain's Heathrow and Gatwick
airports will find out on Wednesday which has won the backing of
a three-year independent inquiry into the decades-long battle to
expand London's airport capacity.
The Airports Commission, chaired by Howard Davies, said on
Monday it will publish its final report on July 1 after a
three-year investigation.
The government is then expected to respond to the
Commission's recommendation later this year.
Business leaders and politicians can only agree on the need
for a new UK runway -- where it should be has been hotly
contested for over 25 years.
Building a new runway near to densely-populated London is a
politically-toxic issue, with many local residents opposed to
the increased noise and air pollution more planes would bring.
The Commission shortlisted three expansion options for
consideration in its final report: two at Britain's busiest
airport Heathrow, which is operating at 98 percent capacity, and
one at No. 2 airport Gatwick.
Heathrow has two runways and Gatwick just one compared to
Charles de Gaulle in Paris which has four and Amsterdam's
Schiphol Airport which has six.
Heathrow is co-owned by Spanish infrastructure firm
Ferrovial its largest shareholder with a 25 percent
share. Partners include Qatar Holding, China Investment Corp and
the Government of Singapore Investment Corp.
Gatwick is run by Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP),
which owns a 42 percent controlling stake in the airport. Other
shareholders are the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, National
Pension Service of Korea, California Public Employees'
Retirement System and the Future Fund of Australia.
