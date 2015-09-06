LONDON, Sept 7 London's mayor, a potential
successor to British Prime Minister David Cameron, said a
proposal to build a third runway at Heathrow Airport was doomed
to fail, complicating an already fraught issue for the
government.
In July, after a three-year study, the Airports Commission
recommended Heathrow as the best option for an additional runway
over two other shortlisted airports, arguing this offered
Britain the best way of adding long-haul routes to new markets
that it said were "urgently required".
But Boris Johnson, a long-standing critic of the plans, said
on Monday the report itself showed that the proposal would not
solve capacity issues.
"The figures teased out of their report on the fall in
domestic and even long-haul connectivity show that as a nation,
by expanding Heathrow, we would merely be investing in decline,"
he said in a statement.
"Their report very clearly shows that a third runway will
fail both London and the UK on every level."
Johnson, who re-entered parliament at national elections in
May, has sent a dossier to lawmakers pulling apart the report's
recommendations, according to a statement from his office. He
raised questions over noise pollution data and the number of
night flights, both key concerns for residents living under
flight paths.
He instead suggested building a new airport in the Thames
Estuary to the east of London, a proposal known colloquially in
Britain as "Boris Island".
Cameron said in July that he would make a final decision on
the 23 billion pound ($35 billion) plan by the end of the year
but the government is likely to anger supporters with whatever
choice it makes.
The prime minister is in a difficult spot after pledging to
voters before the 2010 election that first brought him to power
that he would not allow a third runway at Heathrow, "no ifs, no
buts".
Johnson is one of several high-profile Conservative
lawmakers who oppose the move and is tipped by many in the press
to succeed Cameron, who has ruled out serving a third term as
prime minister.
Heathrow's largest shareholder is Spanish infrastructure
firm Ferrovial.
($1 = 0.6592 pounds)
(Reporting By Costas Pitas; Editing by Ros Russell)