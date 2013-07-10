By Rhys Jones
| LONDON, July 10
LONDON, July 10 British Airways is working on
the assumption that efforts to expand Heathrow airport will
ultimately fail and the proposals from a commission on London's
airport problems will be ignored next year, the head of the
airline's parent said on Wednesday.
In some of his strongest comments yet on the fierce
political battle over whether to build a third runway at
Europe's busiest airport, IAG Chief Executive Willie Walsh
cast the commission as a political football whose
recommendations would be put aside after 2015 elections.
Heathrow operates at around 98 percent capacity and
opposition from local people and environmental activists,
concerned by the noise and pollution another runway would
generate, has already seen its expansion knocked back once.
BA and other interested businesses argue the project would
be a huge boost for UK economic growth, forcing the current
government to set up a commission to look again at how to expand
London's aviation capacity.
"I suspect the recommendations by the committee won't be
acted on by politicians... I'm critical of the politics behind
their decisions," Willie Walsh, the CEO of International
Airlines Group told a public evidence session in London on
Wednesday assessing the country's future aviation needs.
"This government gave no credible alternative to a third
runway so BA will continue planning for the future on the basis
of a two runway Heathrow."
Overturning the previous Labour administration's decision to
build the third runway, Britain's Conservative-led coalition
government, in power since 2010, also ruled out expanding
London's smaller airports.
The government's commission on airport capacity, chaired by
former Financial Services Authority head Howard Davies, will
publish an interim report by the end of next year with a final
report due in mid-2015. British aviation officials will submit
their proposals to the commission next week.
About 1,300 flights arrive and lave from Heathrow daily. BA
is the largest airline there with around 40 percent of the take
off and landing slots.
London Mayor Boris Johnson is pushing for a new four-runway
hub to be built in the Thames Estuary east of the capital while
other groups would prefer to see Britain's regional airports
expanded.
"I don't see how you can finance the building of a new
four-runway hub in London," said Walsh of the Thames Estuary
idea," said Walsh.
"How can you fund development if you have no revenues? The
idea that sovereign wealth funds will just hand over the money
to build it is just ridiculous."
Colin Matthews, the chief executive of Heathrow, maintains
that no taxpayer money would be used to build a third runway at
Heathrow, which he said would be funded by a combination of the
airlines that use it and private investors, who would get a
share of revenues generated by passenger landing fees.
Noise produced by airlines using Heathrow affects some
700,000 local residents, according to Britain's Civil Aviation
Authority, more than any other airport in Europe.