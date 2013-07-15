By Sarah Young
| LONDON, July 15
LONDON, July 15 London's mayor sketched out
three options to solve Britain's airport capacity crunch,
slamming the idea that expanding Heathrow is a viable
alternative, in the latest episode in a long-running political
tussle.
Lawmakers and businessmen are eager for Britain to add
flights to fast-growing economies to ensure it doesn't miss out
on billions of pounds of trade but with the UK's main Heathrow
hub operating at 99 percent capacity, more runways are needed.
London's mayor, Boris Johnson - a Conservative tipped as a
possible future prime minister - on Monday gave his backing to
three airport plans which he said were deliverable by 2029,
favouring alternatives to Heathrow.
Different expansion plans for London's airport capacity have
been on and off the table since the 1970s but with demand for
air travel expected to double in Britain to 300 million
passengers per year by 2030, the crunch is coming to a head.
Johnson's office will submit the case that London should
have a four-runway airport, which would be either a new hub 40
miles east of central London on the Isle of Grain, further out
in the Thames Estuary on an artificial island, or the expansion
of Stansted airport, to the northeast of the city.
Overturning the previous Labour administration's decision to
build a third runway at Heathrow, Britain's Conservative-led
coalition government, in power since 2010, also ruled out
expanding London's smaller airports.
The mayor said that expanding Heathrow was not an option
given the hundreds of thousands of people who would be affected
by the increased noise. He also says that London needs a "hub"
airport with four runways to cater for future demand.
"There is no evidence whatever that a third runway let alone
a fourth runway at Heathrow would be cheaper than the long term
solution that we're (outlining)," Johnson told a press
conference, calling the Heathrow expansion plan an "intellectual
cul de sac".
The new plans could cost up to 65 billion pounds each
including the cost of expanding roads and rail services, Michele
Dix, a Transport for London executive said.
The submissions will be made to a government commission
chaired by former Financial Services Authority head Howard
Davies, which is due to publish an interim report by the end of
next year with a final report due in mid-2015.
Johnson said he thought the Isle of Grain option currently
had the edge out of his three proposals.
Willie Walsh, the CEO of British Airways owner IAG
last week poured cold water on Johnson's ideas, questioning how
a new four-runway hub would be financed.
Under Johnson's plans, the 1,800 hectare site at Heathrow
would be transformed into a new London suburb with around 80,000
new homes and a new university campus.
British airports and industry groups are all due to submit
their proposals to the commission this week.