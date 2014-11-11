LONDON Nov 11 Britain has underestimated the
cost of expanding its airport capacity, a government commission
said on Tuesday, with plans to build new runways at either
London's Heathrow or Gatwick costing significantly more than
forecast.
Lawmakers and business leaders agree Britain needs new
runways to remain economically competitive but the idea of
building extra capacity in London is unpopular with many voters
and a decision has been delayed repeatedly.
The Airports Commission, which was set up by the government
two years ago, has been considering three options of a third
runway at Heathrow, an extension to an existing Heathrow runway
or a second runway at Gatwick.
A plan to expand Heathrow could cost between 3 billion
pounds and 4 billion pounds ($4.76 billion - $6.34 billion) more
than expected, it said on Tuesday. A second runway at Gatwick
airport would also cost 2 billion pounds more than forecast, it
said.
The Commission said the higher costs at Heathrow would put
the project at the highest end of the range of financing for
infrastructure projects in Britain and said this might push up
passenger charges.
The Commission, which noted that expansion at Heathrow could
also result in wider economic benefits, is tasked with making
its final proposals on how and where to expand airport capacity
by the summer of 2015.
Heathrow, Britain's largest airport, said October was its
busiest on record, with 6.32 million passengers travelling
through the airport, up 0.4 percent from last year.
The commission said it will publish a final report next
summer after a consultation.
