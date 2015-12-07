(Adds Cameron spokeswoman comments)
By Kate Holton and Sarah Young
LONDON Dec 7 British Prime Minister David
Cameron is unlikely to give final approval for expanding
Heathrow Airport as expected this month, further delaying the
politically charged decision which has been 25 years in the
making, an industry source said.
Cameron had promised a decision on whether to back the 23
billion-pound ($35 billion) expansion programme by the end of
the year but the person familiar with the process said this was
now likely to come next year, possibly only after London's
mayoral election in May.
"We now expect the final decision next year," said the
source, speaking on the condition of anonymity due to the
sensitivity of the issue.
The debate over a third runway at the airport has pitted
environmentalists and voters in affluent west London against the
country's biggest businesses and some politicians who see
expansion as vital for economic growth.
Successive governments have failed to find a solution to the
issue for 25 years, but with Heathrow operating close to
capacity and rival European airports building stronger links to
emerging markets, Cameron needs to act.
He had promised a final decision by the end of the year but
on Monday his spokeswoman said he would provide a "clear
direction". The BBC also cited senior sources very close to the
process as saying more work was needed on the potential
environmental impact.
It said that could take six months.
The prime minister ruled out a new Heathrow runway in 2009,
saying "no ifs, no buts", but a government-appointed commission
has since recommended a third runway, rejecting alternatives
such as expanding Gatwick, south of London.
Any further delay is likely to dismay companies who demand
better links to international markets, but it could ease the
decision politically.
Cameron faces resistance both from within his own
Conservative party and the opposition Labour party, whose leader
and finance minister oppose it.
London Mayor Boris Johnson, a Conservative member of
parliament, has said he would lie down in front of bulldozers to
stop the third runway going ahead.
Johnson's potential successor as mayor, Zac Goldsmith,
another Conservative MP, is also a prominent opponent of
Heathrow's expansion, as is his Labour rival Sadiq Khan.
The mayoral election is due to be decided in May, meaning
the final government decision on airport expansion could come
after the vote.
Heathrow's chief executive told lawmakers in November he was
confident that an expanded Heathrow would be able to meet EU air
quality limits, promising that the airport would only use the
new runway if it was clear that doing so would not delay
compliance with those limits.
Campaign group Stop Heathrow Expansion says air pollution
levels in some places close to Heathrow are already above the
legal EU limits.
Another opposition group called Plane Stupid, which is
opposed to any expansion of air traffic in the UK, has already
disrupted Heathrow's operations.
In July, activists cut through Heathrow's perimeter fence
and chained themselves on a runway, forcing some flights to be
cancelled. Last month they brought chaos to road traffic around
the airport by blocking the main entrance tunnel with a vehicle.
Heathrow, which is operating at full capacity, says a new
runway would add 100 billion pounds ($150 billion) to the
economy and more than 120,000 new jobs.
The Commission preferred the new runway at Heathrow to the
extension of Heathrow's existing northern runway or building a
second runway at London Gatwick.
Heathrow's largest shareholder is Spanish infrastructure
firm Ferrovial. Other partners include Qatar Holding,
China Investment Corp and the Government of Singapore Investment
Corp.
($1 = 0.6637 pounds)
