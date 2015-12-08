LONDON Dec 8 Prime Minister David Cameron's
government has shown a failure of leadership over a decision on
airport expansion that could hurt the economy, Britain's biggest
business lobby said on Tuesday.
Successive British governments have failed to agree where to
build a new runway despite 25 years of political wrangling, with
environmentalists and voters in affluent London holding sway
over big business and politicians who see expansion as vital for
economic growth.
Cameron had promised to give a final decision by the end of
the year on a 23 billion-pound ($34.6 billion) plan to build a
third runway at Heathrow, Europe's busiest hub airport, but on
Monday a person familiar with the process said that had been
pushed back until 2016.
"Our economy is going to run out of airport capacity in the
south by 2025," Carolyn Fairbairn, the director-general of the
Confederation of British Industry (CBI), told BBC Radio.
"The effect on exports is going to be dramatic, a potential
5 billion (pounds) lost exports by 2030 if we don't act. It
feels like a real failure of leadership. We need this decision
to be taken quickly."
A government-appointed commission said in July it preferred
the plan for a new runway at Heathrow over the extension of
Heathrow's existing northern runway or building a second runway
at London Gatwick.
Heathrow, which is operating at full capacity, says a new
runway would add 100 billion pounds ($150 billion) to the
economy and more than 120,000 new jobs.
"We really need a decision on airport capacity, it's urgent
and it's not optional," said Fairbairn.
A spokeswoman for Cameron said on Monday the prime minister
would give a "clear direction" on whether to back a new runway
at Heathrow by the end of this year.
($1 = 0.6648 pounds)
(Reporting by Kate Holton and Michael Holden; Editing by Guy
Faulconbridge)