LONDON Dec 10 Britain said on Thursday it
needed to carry out a further environmental study before
deciding where to build a new runway, further delaying the
politically charged-decision.
The government said in a statement it accepted the
recommendation of an independent commission that Britain needed
further airport capacity but added it wanted a further study
into the environmental impact.
Prime Minister David Cameron, who had promised a decision by
the end of the year, will now make a decision next summer. The
new runway could be built at Heathrow Airport or Gatwick Airport
but Heathrow, Europe's biggest hub airport, is seen as the most
likely.
