* Move ends decades of government indecision
* West London airport is preferred to Gatwick
* Seen boosting trade links after Brexit vote
* Some senior politicians still oppose the move
* Will not open before 2025
* Graphic: tmsnrt.rs/2dYZlPO
(Adds detail on Goldsmith move)
By Kylie MacLellan and Sarah Young
LONDON, Oct 25 Britain backed a $22 billion
expansion of London's Heathrow Airport on Tuesday, ending 25
years of indecision with an ambitious plan to boost global trade
links following the vote to leave the European Union.
Heathrow, Europe's busiest airport, defeated a proposal from
smaller rival Gatwick to secure the first new full-length runway
to be built near London in 70 years after environmental and
political protests scuppered previous attempts.
The long-awaited decision put Prime Minister Theresa May on
a collision course with several senior politicians including her
own foreign secretary, Boris Johnson, and the plan is also
likely to be challenged in the courts.
But with a promise of jobs and greater trade links after
Britons opted in June for Brexit, May is likely to win
parliament's approval, triumphing over an issue that has
paralysed successive governments in the past.
"After decades of delay we are showing that we will take the
big decisions when they're the right decisions for Britain," May
said of her Conservative government's backing for what will one
of Europe's biggest infrastructure projects.
The decision in favour of a third runway at Heathrow, due to
be built by 2025, is one of May's most significant acts since
she took office in July. It follows her approval in September of
a $24 billion nuclear power plant at Hinkley Point.
With established links around the world, Heathrow always
offered the greatest economic potential. However, its position
to the west of London, near several affluent suburbs represented
in parliament by Conservative lawmakers including Johnson, drew
a powerful coalition of opponents worried about noise and
pollution.
A new runway will also require parts of the motorway
circling the capital to be rebuilt, making it more expensive and
complex than alternative options to extend an existing Heathrow
runway or build a new one at Gatwick, south of London.
According to a three-year study by Britain's independent
Airports Commission, a new runway at Heathrow would create
70,000 new jobs by 2050 and increase gross domestic product by
between 0.65 and 0.75 percent over the same period.
It will also enable Britain to keep pace with Europe's
biggest airports in Paris, Amsterdam and Frankfurt, which have
greater capacity.
FACTBOX - Reaction to Heathrow runway decision
FACTBOX - What next after expansion backed?
CITY OF PLANES
But within hours of the decision, politicians were lining up
to denounce it. Johnson, a leading Brexit campaigner, said the
plan was "undeliverable" and "very likely to be stopped" while
London Mayor Sadiq Khan, alarmed by the potential impact on air
quality, said he was exploring legal options.
Zac Goldsmith, a lawmaker in May's Conservative Party,
resigned over the issue, meaning a by-election will be held in
his constituency near the airport and May's already slim
majority in parliament will be reduced.
Johnson, a former London mayor who once vowed to lie down in
front of the bulldozers to prevent a new Heathrow runway being
built, said he worried that a third would be followed by a
fourth.
"You'd have New York, a city of beautiful skyscrapers, Paris
the city of light, London the city of planes," he told
reporters. "Is that really what we want for our fantastic
capital city?"
Wary of being damaged by the issue, May has allowed her
ministers to criticise the plan but not campaign against it
before a vote in parliament in a year's time. Surveys show a
majority of lawmakers will back her.
Lawyers said opponents could delay the decision on the
18-billion-pound project in the courts but were unlikely to be
able to block it.
Adam Marshall, director general of the British Chambers of
Commerce, said governments had prevaricated for too long.
"Put simply, it's about time," he said. "Businesses will now
want assurances that the final approval process for Heathrow's
new runway will be smooth and swift, so that construction can
begin as soon as possible.
"The time for playing politics with our national
connectivity is over."
Heathrow is owned by Spanish infrastructure company
Ferrovial, Qatar Holding, China Investment Corp
and other investors, and the bill for expansion will be
paid for by the private sector, with the government expected to
pay for some of the additional road and rail costs.
Engineering firms Arup, U.S.-headquartered CH2M, British
construction company MACE and construction and project
management firm Turner & Townsend are already working on the
early stages of the project.
The government said the UK aviation regulator would work
with Heathrow and airlines to ensure the new runway was
affordable and keep landing charges paid by the carriers close
to current levels.
The government also proposed legally binding noise targets
to provide respite for local residents while Heathrow will need
to meet air quality rules as a condition of planning approval.
"Heathrow stands ready to work with government, businesses,
airlines and our local communities to deliver an airport that is
fair, affordable and secures the benefits of expansion for the
whole of the UK," the airport said.
(Additional reporting by William James, Paul Sandle, Costas
Pitas and Estelle Shirbon, writing by Kate Holton; Editing by
Giles Elgood and David Stamp)