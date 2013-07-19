By Rhys Jones
| LONDON, July 19
LONDON, July 19 Britain's Stansted airport on
Friday urged the government to let it expand into a four-runway
hub, the latest group to put forward multi-billion-pound plans
aimed at addressing London's air capacity crunch.
The government and business want to expand flights to
fast-growing economies to ensure Britain doesn't miss out on
billions of pounds of trade. With Heathrow, London's biggest
airport, operating at 99 percent capacity, more runways are
needed.
However, expansion plans run into opposition from
environmentalists and local residents. In an attempt to defuse
tensions, the Conservative-led government has set up an
independent commission to examine proposals. While an interim
report is due by the end of this year, a final decision is not
expected until mid 2015 - after the next general election.
Stansted, Britain's fourth-biggest airport, is based 30
miles north east of central London and owned by Manchester
Airports Group (MAG).
MAG said Stansted was the most-cost effective location for a
four-runway hub, able to handle 160 million passengers annually.
Such a project could be delivered for around 10 billion pounds
($15.2 billion) - far less than the cost of building a new hub
airport from scratch or expanding Heathrow, it said.
It also put forward an alternative proposal under which it
would build a second runway as part of a plan to expand capacity
at a number of airports. That would allow Stansted to handle up
to 90 million passenger a year, versus 17.5 million last year.
"Developing new capacity at a number of airports is likely
to be best for passengers," said MAG chief executive Charlie
Cornish. "Should the commission take a different view and
conclude that the UK needs an effective hub to provide
international connectivity, then Stansted could certainly fulfil
that role in a cost-effective way."
Heathrow airport bosses on Wednesday urged the government to
let it build a third runway, saying its plans would provide more
flights, less noise and be cheaper and quicker to build than
rival proposals.
However, its plans are vigorously opposed by London's
Conservative mayor Boris Johnson, whom many commentators view as
a potential rival to Prime Minister David Cameron.
Johnson has proposed a new four-runway hub should be built
either east of central London on the Isle of Grain or further
out in the Thames Estuary on an artificial island. If these
options are not feasible, he has suggested expanding
Stansted.
Under pressure from green groups and its Liberal coalition
partners, the Conservative-led government overturned a decision
to build a third Heathrow runway after it came to power in 2010.
MAG, which bought Stansted in February from Heathrow Ltd,
said far fewer residents would be exposed to noise at Stansted
than at other major airports in southern England and that space
to build was more readily available around the site.
MAG is owned by ten boroughs of the city of Manchester in
north west England and Australia's Industry Funds Management.
Single runway Stansted is currently mainly a low-cost
leisure and holiday airport