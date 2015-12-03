LONDON Dec 3 Stansted Airport is to sign a
full-service airline in 2016, its owner said, as London's runway
capacity squeeze pushes traditional carriers towards the British
capital's third busiest hub and the UK home of budget operator
Ryanair.
In London, traditional airlines such as British Airways
have concentrated on the country's busiest airport
Heathrow. But Heathrow is full, and awaiting permission to build
a new runway which won't be ready until 2025 at the earliest.
Passenger demand for travel to and from London continues to
rise, however, putting Stansted, primarily a base for low-cost
and charter airlines, on track to announce a deal with a
full-service or legacy carrier, according to its owner
Manchester Airports Group (MAG).
MAG chief executive Charlie Cornish said that Stansted,
about 40 miles (65 km) northeast of London, was in "deep
discussions" with legacy airlines. "We are talking to a whole
host of legacy carriers," he said in an interview on Thursday.
"I think as we hit 2016 we'll be able to confirm that we've
secured some full-service carriers."
Cornish said he expected long-haul destinations to include
Middle East hubs and U.S. cities, adding that legacy carriers
were also interested in launching short-haul destinations from
Stansted.
Built by the United States Army Air Forces in 1942, Stansted
is currently running at just over 50 percent of capacity. It
competes against London's No. 2 airport Gatwick and its biggest
operator Heathrow, to the south and west of London respectively.
Heathrow could be given the go-ahead to build a new runway
by Prime Minister David Cameron before the end of the year,
although airport expansion in the densely-populated area has
proved a controversial issue for past British governments.
In the six months ended Sept. 30, Stansted increased
passenger numbers by 11 percent, which alongside the 4.5 percent
more travellers who used Manchester Airport helped lift MAG's
core earnings (EBITDA) by 11 percent to 202.5 million pounds
($302.41 million) in the period.
MAG has owned Stansted since 2013. MAG itself is owned by
Australian pension fund IFM Investors and a group of Manchester
councils.
($1 = 0.6696 pounds)
