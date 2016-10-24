Target in $18.5 mln multi-state settlement over data breach
May 23 Retailer Target Corp reached an $18.5 million settlement with 47 states and the District of Columbia over a massive data breach in late 2013.
LONDON Oct 24 British transport minister Chris Grayling will make a statement to parliament about airport expansion in south east England around 1130 GMT on Tuesday, Prime Minister Theresa May's spokeswoman said on Monday.
May is due to chair a meeting of a small team of ministers on Tuesday to make the long-awaited decision over whether to give the go ahead for expansion to the west of London at Heathrow, Britain and Europe's busiest airport, or to the south at Gatwick. (Reporting by William James, writing by Kylie MacLellan; editing by Kate Holton)
By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, May 23 Brazilian stocks rebounded on Tuesday as investors hunted for bargains after a political scandal broke out last week, triggering a wide selloff. Still, concerns over the future of an ambitious reform agenda, seen as key to restoring Brazil's economic growth, kept a lid on market gains, with the real almost flat. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index rose 1.5 percent after losing 8.7 percent in the three previous trading days.