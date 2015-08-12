LONDON Aug 12 The British government has called
on airport retailers to stop pocketing sales tax discounts meant
for passengers after a newspaper investigation into the practice
prompted a backlash from consumers.
Most airport retailers ask passengers to show their boarding
cards at the checkout when paying for goods. While security is
often cited as the reason, the Independent newspaper reported
stores use the information to avoid paying the 20 percent Value
Added Tax (VAT) on goods headed outside the European Union.
"The VAT relief at airports is intended to reduce prices for
travellers, not as a windfall gain for shops," David Gauke,
Financial Secretary to the Treasury, told the newspaper.
"While many retailers do pass this saving on to customers,
it is disappointing that some are choosing not to. We urge all
airside retailers to use this relief for the benefit of their
customers."
On its front page on Wednesday, the Daily Mail newspaper
told its readers: "Beat airport shop VAT rip-off, Don't Show
Your Boarding Pass!"
While the practice of asking for boarding passes is not
illegal, the newspaper reports have prompted anger among
passengers, who have taken to social media to say they will
refuse to show them in future.
One Twitter user, Simon Gershenson, messaged high street
chain Boots saying "@BootsUK won't be showing you my boarding
pass again, rip off Boots."
A spokeswoman for Boots, owned by Walgreens Boots Alliance
, said its airport staff were asked to request and scan
boarding cards in order to ensure its accounting records were
accurate but that it was not compulsory.
"Our pricing in airport stores is consistent with our London
prices and VAT is not taken into account when setting prices of
products," she said. "Any of our customers that do not wish to
share this information can shop with us without the boarding
card being scanned."
A spokesman for WH Smith, also named by the
newspaper as not passing on the saving to customers, said
operating a system of dual pricing would be a "practical
impossibility".
"Any VAT relief associated with the identification of
customers travelling outside of the EU is reported in accordance
with UK legislation, and any relief obtained is reflected in our
single price and extensive promotional offers provided to all of
our customers," he said.
(Additional reporting by James Davey; editing by John
Stonestreet and Gareth Jones)