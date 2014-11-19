LONDON Nov 19 Telecoms regulator Ofcom said it would make more airwaves available to meet the burgeoning needs for mobile data by reallocating frequencies used for digital TV services like Freeview.

The frequencies in the 700 MHz bandwidth, which range over long distances and can penetrate buildings, will be reallocated by the beginning of 2022, and possibly up to two years earlier, Ofcom said on Wednesday.

The changes are needed to meet a demand for mobile data on smartphones and tablets that could be 45 times higher by 2030 than it is today, Ofcom said.

Last month, Ofcom invited bidders to comment on the proposed auction of spectrum in the 2.3 GHz and 3.4 GHz bands, both suitable for high capacity coverage, in late 2015 or early 2016.

Separately on Wednesday, Ofcom said strategy director Steve Unger will become its interim chief executive at the end of the year when Ed Richards steps down. (Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by James Davey)