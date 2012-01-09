LONDON Jan 9 Britons should avoid drinking alcohol for at least two days a week to protect their health, a committee of MPs said in a report published on Monday.

Current guidelines focus on maximum units of alcohol that can be safely consumed but people sometimes struggle to understand how many units there are in their glass of wine or pint of beer.

"We suggest that, if daily guidelines are retained, the Government consider simplifying the guidelines so that, as is the case in Scotland, all individuals are advised to take at least two alcohol-free days a week," the report said.

"This would enforce the message that drinking every day should be avoided, and would helpfully quantify what "regular" drinking means to the public," it added.

The government, industry and charities should emphasise the acute risks of heavy drinking and the chronic risks of regular drinking, the review said. (Reporting by Keith Weir, editing by Paul Casciato)