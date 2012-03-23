* Plans would prevent heavy alcohol discounting by
supermarkets
* Plans part of moves to tackle anti-social behavior
* Media reports say level will be set at 40 pence/unit
* Move criticised by retailers, drink manufacturers
* Labour says move a distraction from budget criticism
By Matt Scuffham and Ethan Bilby
LONDON, March 23 Britain plans to introduce a
minimum price for the sale of alcohol in England and Wales as
part of an initiative to clamp down on binge drinking and
anti-social behavior, which has become a major problem in many
town centres across the country.
The plan, announced by the government on Friday, would
prevent supermarkets selling alcohol at deeply discounted prices
and result in a sharp rise in the price of super-strength ciders
and lager as well as cheap spirits. It was immediately
criticised by supermarket chains and drinks manufacturers.
Home Secretary Theresa May told parliament that the
government wanted to discourage people from drinking at home
before evenings out in town centres.
"What we do want to do is to affect the cheapest end of
alcohol - those sorts of offers that enable people to really do
this pre-loading. So many people now just get drunk at home
before they go out, and that is what causes the problems in our
town centres," she said on BBC Television.
Health experts said last month up to 210,000 people in
England and Wales will be killed prematurely by alcohol over the
next 20 years.
Supermarkets and drinks manufacturers, however, voiced
opposition to the plan, saying there was no proven link between
price and alcohol consumption.
Britain's second-largest supermarket group J Sainsbury Plc
said the move would penalise responsible drinkers.
"It is disappointing that the government have chosen this
route and we continue to believe there is no simple link between
price, consumption and alcohol misuse," it said.
Prime Minister David Cameron has promised to crack down on
excessive drinking, calling it a "scandal" that costs the
taxpayer-funded National Health Service an estimated 2.7 billion
pounds ($4.27 billion) a year.
Media reports had suggested that the minimum price level
would be set at 40 pence per unit of alcohol but May said the
government would consult on the issue before setting a level.
Diageo, the world's largest spirits company, said
the move was misguided and said there was no evidence that it
would reduce problem drinking.
"Rather than being a targeted intervention, it simply hits
consumers hard, particularly those on low incomes," it said.
At 40 pence per unit, the proposals would result in a
multi-pack of 20 cans of strong lager being sold in supermarkets
for 10 pounds increasing to 17.60 pounds, and a can of strong
cider currently retailing at 87 pence rising to 1.60 pounds,
according to research by analysts at Jefferies.
A unit is defined, in Britain, as 1 centilitre of alcohol.
Thus, a 0.5 litre can of beer with a 5 percent alcohol content
has 2.5 units; a 70 cl bottle of wine with a strength of 12
percent has 8.4 units; and a 70 cl bottle of spirits at 40
percent has 28 units.
Pubs firm Wetherspoon's Chairman and Founder Tim Martin also
criticised the proposals.
"The government's plans for minimum pricing for alcohol are
dealing with the symptoms and not the underlying problem. The
reason supermarkets can sell alcoholic drinks so cheaply is that
they pay no VAT on food and pubs pay 20 percent. Supermarkets
can therefore cross-subsidise drink sales," he said.
Labour's home affairs spokeswoman, Yvette Cooper, accused
the government of bringing forward the announcement to distract
from a negative reaction to Finance Minister George Osborne's
budget, delivered on Wednesday.
"Over the last 10 years there have been only three
government statements on a Friday - on the Iraq war, on swine
flu and on Libya. All of them involving serious issues around
national emergencies. What is the national emergency today?" she
said.