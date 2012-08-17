LONDON Aug 17 A British drug user has died from
anthrax, health authorities said on Friday, triggering concerns
a European outbreak of the rare infection among people who
inject heroin may be worsening.
The user was possibly infected by contaminated heroin and
there were at least seven other similar cases across Europe, the
Health Protection Agency (HPA) said in a statement.
"It's likely that further cases ... will be identified as
part of the ongoing outbreak in EU countries," said the HPA's
Dilys Morgan.
The HPA, set up to guard against infectious diseases and
environmental hazards, said anthrax in drug users was very rare.
An outbreak of infections in 2009/2010 in Europe was also
traced to contaminated heroin, but before then, only one case
had been reported, in Norway in 2000.
From June 2012 there have been new cases of anthrax among
heroin users in Europe - three in Germany, two in Denmark, one
in France and one in Scotland, the HPA said.
"It is unclear as yet whether this (death) and a case in
Scotland at the end of July are linked to the outbreak in Europe
but the HPA will continue to monitor the situation," it added.
No further details were available on the British victim, who
died in hospital in Blackpool, northern England.
Anthrax is a fairly common bacteria whose spores can be used
as a biological weapon.
Humans are rarely infected. But if the spores are inhaled,
the infection can take hold quickly and by the time symptoms
show, it can be too late for successful treatment with
antibiotics.
Anthrax infection is not transmitted directly from one
infected person to another. It can come in several forms,
including skin anthrax, lung anthrax - which has a 75 percent
death rate - and gastrointestinal forms that can progress to
blood infection and death.
