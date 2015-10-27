LONDON Oct 27 The first case in Britain of
anthrax in livestock for nearly 10 years has been confirmed by
health authorities in Wiltshire, southwest England, where a cow
died of the disease last week.
Anthrax is a naturally occurring bacterial disease which
primarily affects herbivorous animals. The last livestock case
in Britain was in 2006.
"An isolated case of anthrax in a cow has been confirmed at
a farm in the Westbury area ... following the death of a cow at
the end of last week," the local authority, Wiltshire Council,
said in a statement.
The cow has now been incinerated and movement restrictions
are in place at the farm but the council said there was little
risk of human infection.
"The risk of infection in close human contacts of the animal
is very low, and partners are in touch with any potential
contacts to offer public health advice however there are no
risks to the wider community," it added in the statement issued
jointly with Public Health England, a government-sponsored
agency.
The council said the last case of human infection with
anthrax in Britain was in 2008.
Commenting on the case, Dr Derek Gatherer, Lecturer in
Biomedical and Life Sciences at Lancaster University, said cases
in humans were very rare.
"Almost all human cases occur in individuals involved in
processing animal products, either for food or in the animal
wool/skins industry and 95 per cent of these are via skin
infection," he said in a statement.
Vaccines are available but their use in humans has been
generally confined to the military, given concern about the use
of anthrax spores as a biological weapon, he added.
"Unlike with bird flu and foot-and-mouth, there is unlikely
to be any necessity for a cull given the absence of direct
transmission from cow to cow or cow to human," he said.
