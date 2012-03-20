* Diplomatic tension rises ahead of 30th anniversary of war
* Argentina intensifies claim over British territory
* Islanders determined to preserve way of life, status quo
By Helen Popper
STANLEY, Falkland Islands, March 20 Thirty years
after the Falklands War, patriotism is again running high on the
islands as Argentina tries to pressure Britain to negotiate
their sovereignty.
In the quiet island capital of Stanley, Union Jack flags and
red, white and blue bunting are selling fast, and police are
urging Argentine visitors - most of them veterans of the 1982
war - not to antagonize locals by waving their own national
flag.
Residents of the far-flung, British-ruled territory say
Argentines will get a warmer welcome here if their country drops
its sovereignty claim for good. But few expect that to happen
any time soon.
"The best we could hope for is that they realize the present
track isn't getting them anywhere and that they need to start
being a little bit more pleasant towards us," said Tim Miller,
owner of a Falkland Islands garden center and store where
patriotic paraphernalia is flying off the shelves.
A series of tough statements on the Falklands by Argentine
President Cristina Fernandez in recent weeks has fueled
pro-British sentiment on the disputed islands, which lie nearly
8,000 miles (12,700 km) from London and just a 75-minute flight
away from southern Argentina.
Falklands flags and posters reading "British to the Core"
adorn many car windows and front porches in Stanley.
"A lot of ordinary islanders who don't normally shout about
sovereignty have got pretty worked up about it and that's where
it's coming from," said Miller, who lost sight in one eye when
he was hit by shrapnel from a British bombing raid during the
74-day conflict.
LITTLE BRITAIN
Some islanders are the descendants of British settlers who
arrived eight or nine generations ago. There is a sizeable
community of immigrants from Chile but the islands retain an
unmistakably British character. Tea and fruit cake is served in
the parish hall after Sunday mass at the Anglican cathedral,
cars drive on the left-hand side of the road and pubs host darts
competitions.
It is not quite a "Little Britain" of 3,000 people at the
chilly tip of South America, however.
There is no unemployment in the Falklands and crime is so
rare that many residents leave their cars unlocked with the keys
in the ignition.
The islands' government had a budget surplus last year and
the economy is buoyant, largely due to the sale of fishing
licenses. It is getting an added boost from ongoing oil
exploration and a boom in Antarctic cruises.
While upmarket goods on supermarket shelves and cafes with
wi-fi and lattes reflect islanders' increasing prosperity,
newcomers are still struck by the scarcity and expense of some
products they took for granted at home.
"Every country is different and while you cringe at the
prices and not being able to get some things, it's got so much
going for it," said Karen Lee, 38, an accountant from southern
England who settled in the Falklands 13 years ago.
"My children have so much freedom and that makes up for the
four-pound ($6.34) lettuce or the lack of bananas - we blame the
Argentines for that."
Argentine shipping controls put in place in 2010 have
disrupted supplies of imported food from Chile, raising the
price of fresh fruit and certain vegetables.
The Argentine government has also turned its back on earlier
agreements to cooperate on fishing and oil exploration,
Falklands officials say.
Argentina is trying to build international support for its
claim to the islands, which are called the Malvinas in Spanish,
and it has solid backing in Latin America.
Fernandez has urged Britain to follow U.N. calls for
dialogue but London says it will only agree to sovereignty talks
if the islanders ask for them - something they show no sign of
doing.
As the 30th anniversary of the April 2 landing by Argentine
troops draws near, islanders insist Argentina should respect
their right to self-determination.
"I really hope (the diplomatic dispute) won't go any further
because there's no appetite for an increase in tension here and
there's no appetite for an increase in tension in the UK .... We
rather hope Argentina will calm down," Falklands Governor Nigel
Haywood said over tea at Government House last week.
"It would be a much nicer if in the 30th anniversary year we
were able to keep looking forward with optimism to the future
rather than think 'What's Argentina saying now?'" he said.
Argentina has claimed the territory since 1833, saying it
inherited it from the Spanish on independence and that Britain
expelled an Argentine population from the islands.
Fernandez, a combative center-leftist who began her
political career in the Patagonian region closest to the
Falklands archipelago, won easy re-election late last year and
her outspoken criticism of Britain as a decaying colonial power
strikes a chord with supporters.
While the war is almost universally seen by Argentines as a
mistake by the discredited military dictatorship ruling at the
time, most believe the islands rightfully belong to Argentina.
SAVED FROM OBSCURITY
Islanders are the first to admit the Argentine invasion
saved them from obscurity and gradual neglect by London,
guaranteeing their defenses, fishing revenue and breaking their
former dependence on sheep farming.
"We don't know where we'd be now if the war hadn't happened.
It put us on the map," said Chris Gilbert, 34, who runs a carpet
business in Stanley.
"I remember you wouldn't even look at the sell-by date on
tins, but nowadays people are fussy. They expect much more."
Plans by British company Rockhopper to start pumping
oil offshore in 2016 have raised the stakes in the sovereignty
dispute as well as the prospects of a huge windfall for the tiny
community.
Locals are trying to keep their feet on the ground about the
potential bonanza, which has been estimated at up to $167
billion in taxes and royalties over the years. The Falklands
government received 42.4 million pounds ($67 million) in total
revenue in 2009/10, primarily from fishing.
"I don't think we'll all be living in castles and driving
Rolls Royces. It might be nice but there are lots of other
things to do," said Roger Edwards, chair of the Falklands
eight-member elected assembly.
"We've always said we'd love to repay Britain for the
defense of the islands. If we could repay some of those costs,
it would be wonderful."
HEARTS AND MINDS
When it comes to the sovereignty dispute, most islanders say
the best they can hope for is a return to the policy of winning
hearts and minds favored by Argentina in the 1990s, when the
foreign minister sent cartoon videos and greetings cards to
children at Christmas.
Such tactics are remembered with a degree of mirth today.
But some islanders say the attempts to make friends did go some
way to healing relations shattered by the war that killed more
than 900 people - most of them Argentine troops.
Ties cooled when Nestor Kirchner, Fernandez's late husband
and predecessor as president, took office in 2003, and they have
become steadily chillier since then.
"Any progress has been reversed by this government, it's all
been lost," said Tony Smith, a local guide who escorts tourists,
war veterans and journalists around the islands.
Edwards said he hoped it would one day be possible for the
Falklands government to resume cooperation with its neighbor on
strategic issues like squid stocks and oil exploration.
"We could still go back to doing a lot with Argentina, but
they have to recognize that we're here," he said.
"There's no point in Argentina trying to ignore us because
we are here, we are a people in our own right and if they want
to change things, they'll have to go through us."