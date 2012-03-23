* Argentine shipping rule blamed for food shortages, high
prices
* Eggs, bananas in short supply in British-ruled islands
* Residents grow their own vegetables
By Helen Popper
STANLEY, Falkland Islands, March 23 Competition
was fierce at the Falklands horticultural show this year as
islanders turned flowerbeds over to cabbages and chicken coops
to beat food shortages and high prices that many blame on
Argentina.
Thirty years after Argentina and Britain went to war over
the remote South Atlantic archipelago, many of the 3,000
islanders say Argentine shipping controls are disrupting food
imports and making some fresh goods a luxury in the
British-ruled territory.
Bananas, which disappeared from stores for months, recently
reappeared with a price tag of about one pound ($1.59) apiece.
In the island capital of Stanley, the biggest hotel only
managed to get enough eggs when the manager put an urgent appeal
on a community Facebook page, attracting offers of help from
residents for miles around.
"A couple of months ago it was probably the worst I've
experienced in ten years," said Carl Stroud, general manager of
the Malvina House Hotel, lamenting that soaring fruit prices had
forced austerity measures at the breakfast buffet.
"We just can't put fresh fruit out ... Unless we bump up our
room rates to compensate, it would be hard," he said.
A small portion of watermelon - imported from Chile - costs
up to three pounds ($4.77) while iceberg lettuce sells for as
much as four pounds ($6.36) due to steep air freight costs on a
once-weekly commercial flight.
A hydroponic nursery produces plentiful supplies of
Mediterranean-style vegetables and even strawberries in vast
greenhouses outside Stanley, but production falls when winter
temperatures dip.
The eye-watering prices and patchy supplies are persuading
more and more residents to grow their own vegetables, reviving a
tradition of self-sufficiency in the isolated islands.
CABBAGES, TURNIPS AND CARROTS
Among the colorful tin roofs and white-washed houses of
Stanley, rows of cabbages, carrots and turnips provide a hardy,
cut-price alternative to the supermarkets' imports. Tomatoes
ripen slowly on their vines on porches and in greenhouses.
"Vegetables are not always available and when they are
they're not always good quality and can be expensive," said
Derek Howatt, 61, who keeps hens in his back garden and grows
cauliflowers in the front.
"I spend a fortune on fruit. It would be lovely to grow
bananas and oranges instead of carrots and turnips, but that's
not possible," said Howatt, adding that tough competition at
this year's garden show had stripped him of his perennial crown.
Roger Spink, head of the chamber of commerce, said Argentine
shipping controls aimed at pressuring Britain to hold
sovereignty talks had only served to harm islanders' interests.
"People feel that Argentina has it in for the Falklands ...
therefore most of the people in the Falklands don't have much
time for Argentina, so it's counterproductive," he said.
Argentine President Cristina Fernandez has ratcheted up
pressure on Britain to negotiate the sovereignty of the islands,
called the Malvinas in Spanish, which Argentina has claimed
since 1833.
Under an Argentine decree issued in 2010 to protest ongoing
oil exploration by British companies, ships traveling to and
from the islands through Argentine waters must get permission
from Buenos Aires.
Islanders say a long history of fending for themselves will
help them beat such measures, which they see as a de facto
blockade on a thriving economy boosted by fishing, tourism and
offshore oil exploration.
"People are very resilient here and we'll find other ways of
doing things," Spink said.
An import substitution program aimed at shoring up food
supplies was launched last year by the Falkland Islands
Development Corporation, reflecting official concern. So far, it
is considering projects such as a commercial egg farm.
"It's not a 'Dig for Victory' campaign," said the
corporation's general manager, Marc Boucher, referring to
Britain's World War Two vegetable gardening campaign. "It's more
a natural evolution of people wanting fresh products as and when
they want them."
For some newcomers to the far-flung Falklands, the sporadic
green grocery supplies take a bit of getting used to.
On a visit to a canteen at the nearby military base, Stanley
resident Hilary Walters spotted Prince William, second-in-line
to the British throne during a recent military posting there.
She also saw bananas for the first time in months.
"'Forget royalty, they've got bananas' I said ... it makes
you realize how much you take things for granted in the UK," she
said.
