By Michael Holden
| LONDON, June 14
LONDON, June 14 Prime Minister David Cameron
warned Argentina on Thursday that London stood "ready and
willing" to defend the Falkland Islands, 30 years after Britain
recaptured the South Atlantic archipelago whose sovereignty
remains a hotly-contested issue.
In a speech to commemorate the 1982 British victory over
Argentina, Cameron accused the Argentinian government of
"aggression" and said there would be "absolutely no negotiation"
over sovereignty of the tiny islands, about 300 miles (480 km)
off the Argentine coast.
Tensions between the two countries have escalated in recent
months, especially since British companies have started to carry
out offshore oil exploration. Argentina's President Cristina
Fernandez has reasserted claims to the scattered islands, known
in Spanish as Las Malvinas.
"My message to the government of Argentina is this. The UK
has no aggressive intentions towards you," Cameron told an
audience including British veterans of the two-month war to
retake the Falklands which resulted in the deaths of 255 British
and about 650 Argentine soldiers.
"But do not underestimate our resolve. Threats will not
work. Attempts to intimidate the islanders will not succeed.
Because Britain stands ready and willing to stand up for the
Falkland Islanders at any time."
Britain says there could only be talks on sovereignty if the
islanders wanted them. The islands' government said on Tuesday
it would hold a referendum, probably next year, of its 3,000
inhabitants to see if they wanted to stay part of Britain's
self-governing overseas territories.
Gavin Short, chairman of the Falklands Legislative Assembly,
said he was certain the residents would back a continued link
with London and Cameron said this would clarify the position
"beyond any doubt".
Argentina accuses Britain of colonialism over the
archipelago London has controlled since 1833. Fernandez was due
to attend a meeting of the UN Decolonisation Committee on
Thursday to raise the issue and push for talks.
"Britain's excuses for not negotiating are unfounded,"
Alicia Castro, the Argentine ambassador to London, wrote in an
article for the Independent newspaper.
"They cannot hide behind the so-called self-determination of
the islanders when no UN resolution has recognised such a
right."
As well as stepping up its rhetoric, Argentina has been
applying diplomatic and economic pressure.
In December, the South American trading bloc Mercosur -
including associate member Chile - agreed that vessels sailing
under a Falklands Islands flag would be banned from docking at
any of its ports as an act of solidarity with Argentina.
Cameron said he wanted a sensible relationship with Buenos
Aires and a partnership over issues such as fishing.
"There is only one shadow on the horizon. And that is the
aggression from over the water," Cameron said.
"We've seen the (Argentine) president trying to restrict the
movement of Falklands vessels, banning charter flights to and
from Argentina and today, escalating the debate at the UN."
