* Argentina is waging diplomatic campaign over Falklands
* But Britain says islanders want to be ruled from London
LONDON Dec 3 Britain summoned Argentina's
ambassador to London on Monday after masked men ransacked the
offices of a shipping company in Buenos Aires, a move the
Foreign Office alleged was aimed at deterring ships from
visiting the disputed Falkland Islands.
The Foreign Office said the shipping firm, agents for a
cruise company, had been attacked on Nov. 19, causing the
cancellation of a planned visit to the islands some 300 miles
(482 km) off Argentina's coast.
Argentine President Cristina Fernandez has launched a
wide-ranging diplomatic offensive to try to assert Argentina's
claim to the islands 30 years after the Falklands war, angering
Britain which says the islanders want to continue to be governed
by London.
The Foreign Office, which labelled the shipping office
incident a "violent act of intimidation", said it had summoned
Alicia Castro, Argentina's envoy to London, after earlier
invitations had been ignored.
A British official with knowledge of the matter said Britain
was concerned it had not received assurances that British-linked
firms would not be attacked again. The official said Britain was
also worried the attackers may have had state backing.
"It is shameful that elements within a large country like
Argentina should seek to strangle the economy of a small group
of islands. Such action benefits nobody and only condemns those
who lend it support," the Foreign Office said in a statement.
"We were disappointed that it was necessary formally to
summon the ambassador into the Foreign Office. We made several
attempts to arrange for a less formal meeting, each of which the
Argentine embassy declined," the statement said.
The Argentine embassy was not immediately available for
comment, but the British official said after the meeting that
Castro had been "very cross" to have been summoned and that she
had accused the Foreign Office of "wasting her time".
The British official said Britain believed Argentina had
been contacting cruise companies and other firms to try to
pressure them into not doing business with the Falkland Islands,
which Argentina calls the Malvinas.
Fernandez has accused London of maintaining "colonial
enclaves" and has demanded the two countries sit down to discuss
the disputed islands' sovereignty - a suggestion Britain has
rejected.
Lawmakers in Buenos Aires province passed a bill in August
banning ships involved in business activities off the Falkland
Islands from mooring at its ports, part of Argentina's drive to
discourage oil exploration in the area.
Argentina had already banned ships flying the Falklands flag
from entering the country's ports. The regional Mercosur trade
group backed the move.