LONDON Feb 1 Britain told Argentina on Friday
it was unwilling to discuss the disputed status of the Falkland
Islands unless talks included the local pro-British authorities
there too, deepening a diplomatic spat over the South Atlantic
archipelago.
Britain set out its position after visiting Argentine
Foreign Minister Hector Timerman rejected a London meeting with
his British counterpart William Hague on Thursday because he
objected to the presence of Falkland islanders.
"We're disappointed by the decision," a spokeswoman for
British Prime Minister David Cameron said, referring to
Timerman's refusal to meet Hague and the Falklanders.
"The position is that we're not prepared to talk over the
heads of the Falkland islanders about matters that directly
affect their status as a British overseas territory or indeed
their economy or any other issues."
The two countries fought a 10-week war in 1982 over the
Falklands, which are part of Britain's self-governing overseas
territories, but which Argentina calls Las Malvinas and claims
as its own. Britain won, but Argentina began to press its claim
again last year after oil exploration began in local waters.
Referring to the Falklanders as "settlers", Timerman said
only a bilateral meeting between Argentina and Britain would be
acceptable and invited Hague to Buenos Aires to discuss the
Falklands face-to-face.
But Cameron's spokeswoman said that Britain's position over
the Falklands and over any talks relating to it was based on the
principle that the Falklanders should be involved. She said
Hague's offer of talks still stood if Timerman changed his mind.
"It's up to the Falklands and the Falkland islanders how
they want to run themselves. They choose to be British and it's
their right to self-determination and that's enshrined in a U.N.
charter," she said.
Separately, a statement from the British Foreign Office said
the government remained "concerned about the Argentine
government's behaviour" towards the islanders.
President Cristina Fernandez last year marked the 30th
anniversary of the Falklands war with a diplomatic campaign to
assert her country's sovereignty claim.
In 1982 Argentine forces seized the Falklands, but a naval
task force and ground troops dispatched by then prime minister
Margaret Thatcher recaptured the islands.
London has refused to start talks on sovereignty with Buenos
Aires unless the roughly 3,000 islanders, known as "Kelpers",
want them. The islanders show no signs of wanting to break with
Britain and are expected to affirm as much in a referendum due
to be held in March.
The dispute has not deterred British energy companies from
exploring on the islands, which are expected to start producing
their first oil in 2017.
(Reporting By Andrew Osborn; Editing by Stephen Powell)