By Mohammed Abbas
LONDON, Feb 6 Argentina stepped up its row with
Britain over the Falklands on Wednesday with its foreign
minister thanking God for the decline of the British Empire and
vowing to prosecute oil firms exploring off the remote South
Atlantic islands.
In a defiant news conference, held in London but conducted
in Spanish, Hector Timerman called Britain the "greatest
colonial empire from the 19th century ... that thank God has
been defeated worldwide".
He insisted the islands' roughly 3,000 British inhabitants
should not be referred to as Falklanders, but as "British
inhabitants of the Malvinas islands", the name Argentina uses
for the remote territory some 300 miles off its coast.
Timerman has refused to meet British Foreign Secretary
William Hague to discuss the islands because of Britain's
insistence that Falklands residents be present, part of what
London says is their right to self-determination, but a
condition Timerman referred to as an "ultimatum".
"The United Nations is very clear. Self-determination
applies to a native people, not to people that have been
implanted," he said at a news conference titled "Meeting of
European Pro-Dialogue Groups on the Malvinas Question".
"I have left an invitation for him (Hague) to go to Buenos
Aires without any ultimatum, without any conditions so that we
can meet as two friendly countries for dialogue," he added,
speaking through a translator at the ambassador's residence.
Britain fought a 10-week war to eject Argentinian forces who
invaded the islands in 1982. The Falklands are part of Britain's
self-governing territories, and Buenos Aires has ramped up
efforts to stake its claim to the territory as London-listed
firms seek to tap oil and gas deposits around the islands.
Timerman arrived in London this week to make the case for
Argentine ownership of the islands, but has met a mostly hostile
response, with British lawmakers on Tuesday accusing him of
"megaphone diplomacy" and using "offensive" arguments.
Hague said it was a shame Timerman was unwilling to attend a
meeting with him and Falkland Island representatives.
"There is no way such a conversation could have taken place
without members of the Falkland Islands government being
present, especially given the current Argentine government's
behaviour towards the Islanders. It is, and must always be, for
them to decide their own future," Hague said in a statement.
A referendum on the Falklands' future is scheduled for
March, a vote in which the islanders are almost certain to
choose to remain British, and which Timerman likened to asking
Israeli settlers whether they want to be Israeli or Palestinian.
"STEALING" RESOURCES
Timerman, 59, batted away suggestions from British reporters
that Argentina was also a colonial power, its settler pioneers
having colonised land once belonging to indigenous Indians, a
comparison Timerman labelled "audacious".
On Tuesday he ruled out any future military efforts to seize
the Falklands, but said he was confident negotiations would lead
to Argentine ownership of the islands within 20 years.
Argentina has tried to deter ships from travelling to the
Falklands, banning Falklands-flagged ships and other vessels
involved in trade with the islands from stopping at its ports.
On Wednesday Timerman vowed to take legal action to stop
energy firms from exploring for oil and gas around the islands,
accusing them of stealing Argentine resources and not being
capable of guarding against accidental oil spills.
"We will continue the legal action against the oil companies
who are doing hydrocarbon-related exploration activities in the
south Atlantic, because they are stealing part of the natural
resources of Argentina," he said.
Argentine hostility has not deterred companies and the
islands are set to start producing their first oil in 2017
. Rockhopper Exploration has formed a $1
billion partnership with Premier Oil to pump oil from
its find north of the islands.
Last month, another British firm, Borders and Southern
Petroleum, said its gas condensate discovery in the
Falkland Islands was also commercially viable.
