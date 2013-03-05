* Falkland Islands to hold referendum on sovereignty
* Relations between Argentina and Britain at low over
territory
* Two nations fought war over islands in 1982
By Mohammed Abbas
LONDON, March 4 A referendum on the fate of the
Falkland Islands is a publicity stunt with no legal status,
Argentina's ambassador to Britain said on Monday, warning that
oil exploitation around the territory was impossible without
better regional ties.
The inhabitants of the islands, 300 miles (480 km) off the
Argentine coast and which Buenos Aires calls "Las Malvinas", are
due to take part in a referendum on March 10-11 to find if they
want to remain British.
The vote comes as relations between Argentina and Britain
worsen over the territory, where the two nations fought a
10-week war in 1982.
"This referendum has no legal grounds. It's not approved,
nor will it be recognised by the United Nations or the
international community," Argentine envoy Alicia Castro told
reporters at a briefing in London.
"So this referendum is little more than a public relations
exercise," she said.
Britain says the islanders have a right to
self-determination, and insists they be present at any talks
with Argentina over the future of the islands, but Buenos Aires
says the matter should only be discussed by two sovereign
states.
"The Argentine government has already dismissed the
referendum before it has even taken place, a position that runs
counter to the universal principles of democracy and
self-determination," a British Foreign Office spokesman said.
Argentina sees the Falklands' roughly 3,000 inhabitants as
foreign implants and has compared them to Israeli settlers on
land Palestinians want for a future state.
The referendum is widely expected to confirm the islanders'
wish for the remote territory to remain under British control.
"We hope that the outcome of this referendum will
demonstrate beyond doubt the views of the people of the
Falklands and whether or not they wish to remain a British
Overseas Territory," the Foreign Office spokesman added.
Argentina has ramped up its claims to the islands, where oil
exploration firms are expected to produce their first oil in
2017, and last month Argentina's foreign minister visited London
but did not meet his British counterpart.
Castro said Latin American countries backed Argentina, and
warned that oil exploration around the Falklands would be
unfeasible without proper links to the South American continent.
Regional trading bloc Mercosur, which includes Argentina,
Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay, has banned Falklands-flagged ships
from docking at their ports.
"Oil exploration is feasible, but oil exploitation is
unfeasible ... Imagine if a spill happens there in some remote
islands 8,000 miles from here ... with no proper link to the
continent, without doctors, logistics, engineers," Castro said.
Argentine hostility has not deterred oil companies.
Rockhopper Exploration has formed a $1 billion
partnership with Premier Oil to pump oil from its find
north of the islands.