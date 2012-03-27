SEOUL, March 27 A spat broke out between Britain
and Argentina at a nuclear security summit in Seoul on Tuesday
when Argentine Foreign Minister Hector Timerman accused an
"extra-regional power" of sending a submarine capable of
carrying nuclear weapons to the South Atlantic.
Tensions between Britain and Argentina have risen as the
30th anniversary approaches of Argentina's invasion of the
Falkland Islands in the far South Atlantic that was repulsed by
a British task force after a 10-week conflict that killed 650
Argentine and 255 British troops.
Britain took Timerman's accusation personally, prompting
Deputy Prime Minister Nick Clegg to rewrite his speech at the
summit and open with a denial.
"I'm afraid I'm duty bound to respond to the insinuations
made by the Argentinean delegation of militarisation of the
South Atlantic by the British Government," he said.
"These are unfounded, baseless insinuations."
London has refused to start talks on sovereignty over the
Falklands unless the 3,000 islanders call for them, which they
show no signs of doing.
Argentina complained to the United Nations in February over
what it called Britain's "militarisation" of the South Atlantic
after London announced plans to dispatch a Navy destroyer to the
area and it criticised the posting of Prince William -
second-in-line to the British throne - to the islands as a
military search-and-rescue pilot.
(Writing by Nick Macfie; Editing by Ed Lane)