LONDON, April 17 Argentina has started legal
proceedings against five companies, including three British
firms, which are drilling for oil and gas in the disputed
Falkland Islands, raising tensions in a diplomatic row over the
islands' sovereignty.
Argentina's minister for the Falklands, known as Las
Malvinas in Argentina, announced the start of the lawsuit in
London on Friday, saying a judge in Rio Grande, Argentina, had
agreed to take on the case.
Daniel Filmus told a press conference in London his country
was determined to use international and national law to settle
the case. He said the proceedings had been brought against three
UK-listed firms and two firms listed in the United States.
