LONDON, April 17 Britain said on Thursday it was
considering tightening its rules governing the sale of weapons
overseas by drawing up a public register of approved arms
brokers.
Campaigners and lawmakers scrutinising arms export policy
argue that Britain should strengthen its control of who is
allowed to arrange weapons deals to cut the supply of military
goods to those who use them to commit human rights abuses.
On Thursday the government took the first step towards
tightening its regulations by requesting views from brokers,
defence firms and campaigners on whether a register would help
enforce existing export rules and raise industry standards.
"Government has a responsibility to ensure military exports
are robustly controlled," Business Secretary Vince Cable said.
"Introducing a public register could help increase both
transparency and accountability so I am keen to hear views on
all sides of the argument."
British companies must already obtain a licence from the
government before exporting any military goods. Membership of
any new register would be required to get an export licence, and
members may also be required to undertake training, the
government said. The consultation is due to close in May.
"Half the problem with the unscrupulous arms trade is that
its so shrouded in secrecy," said Anna Macdonald, Head of Arms
Controls at Oxfam. "Having a register would ... enable greater
scrutiny of arms deals taking place."
