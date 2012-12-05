LONDON Dec 5 A veteran BBC TV and radio
presenter was charged with three counts of indecent assault by
British police on Wednesday, the latest high-profile figure to
be questioned since a sex scandal erupted at Britain's publicly
funded broadcaster.
The charges will be a further embarrassment for the BBC,
which was thrown into turmoil when it was revealed in October
that one of its former top stars, the late Jimmy Savile, had
been one of Britain's most prolific serial child sex offenders.
Stuart Hall, 82, best known for hosting the popular TV
programme "It's a Knockout" in the 1970s and 80s and who still
appears on radio, was not charged with rape, police said.
"The offences are alleged to have been committed between
1974 and 1984 and to involve three girls aged between 9 and 16
years," police said in a statement.
Hall has been released on bail and will appear before
magistrates on Jan. 7, police said.
The presenter still regularly appears on BBC airwaves,
delivering erudite and grandiose soccer reports for which he is
well-known to sports fans.
His agent declined to go into detail about the arrest and
referred queries to the BBC, but a spokeswoman for the
broadcaster said: "We are not commenting on that."
After revelations about Savile emerged in October, police
launched an investigation into the presenter and potential
accomplices. They have so far quizzed five people including the
former glam rock singer Gary Glitter and comedian Freddie Starr,
who both deny any wrongdoing.
Hall's arrest is not part of that investigation, but
revelations about Savile have prompted a flurry of allegations
to police around the country.
The broadcaster's much-criticised response to the
disclosures and suggestions it had covered up allegations
against Savile led to the resignation of its director general
George Entwistle last month.