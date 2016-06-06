LONDON, June 6 Street artist Banksy has left his mark again -- this time on the wall of a school in the British city of Bristol.

Britain's BBC said Banksy had created the mural, showing a child with a stick chasing a burning tyre, after Bridge Farm Primary named a school "house" - groups pupils are divided into - after him. It quoted the school's head teacher as saying the mural was "inspirational and aspirational" for pupils.

Banksy, whose identity has never been revealed, also left a note for pupils who discovered the work on Monday morning, saying "it's always easier to get forgiveness than permission".

