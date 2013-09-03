LONDON, Sept 3 A small painting bought at an
auction and kept in a cupboard for years, has been revealed as
an original by British painter John Constable worth an estimated
250,000 pounds ($400,000).
The postcard-size painting, bought for 30 pounds in the
British city of Canterbury around a decade ago, depicts a
landscape by the 19th century artist and has been described as a
"lost item" by the man who uncovered its origins.
Antiques dealer and forgeries expert Curtis Dowling told
Reuters he and his team spent about nine months studying the
painting after the owner, Rob Darvell, asked for their help.
Darvell's father, who bought the painting suspecting it may
be an original because of the faint signature on the back, had
given him the painting as he was clearing his house.
"It's a fairly standard stock sort of Constable painting.
It's quite interesting in that it's small, which you don't see
that often. It's something we've never seen before ... It's
really actually been quite a lost item," Dowling said.
"Our investigation confirms this thing has passed through a
number of hands over the years and it's never been sold - it's a
fresh-to-the-market, sweet little item."
Constable, born in Suffolk, is famous for his landscape
paintings of Dedham Vale, now known as Constable Country. His
most famous work "The Hay Wain", painted in 1821, now features
on millions of prints hanging on walls around the world.
In May, the Tate Britain museum bought Constable's
"Salisbury Cathedral from the Meadows" for 23.1 million pounds,
making it one of the most expensive British paintings ever sold.
Dowling, who has appeared on numerous television shows - his
latest "Treasure Detectives" looks into the authenticity of all
sorts of goods, described the painting as small and "not in the
best condition" depicting trees, fields, horses and a man.
He said his team conducted technical tests, researched its
past and spoke to art experts, some of whom may not have always
wanted to commit, to dig up its origins.
The painting was originally owned by Constable's
father-in-law and kept in Suffolk, eventually making its way to
Kent before changing hands, he said.
"We knew it was consistent with the period. The provenance
... brought us to the conclusion, with everything else added in,
that what we're looking at is exactly what we thought it was,"
he said. "It kind of all fitted into place."
Asked if he was certain it was a Constable, Dowling said: "I
think it comes to a point where no stone has been left unturned
and there are no stones left to turn over."
Dowling, who told Darvell the estimated value on television,
said the painting was likely to divide the art world.
"Every time an item is discovered ... there are going to be
two sides - the side that accepts all the work that has been
done on it and there is going to be another side to it that is
going to be scathing," he said.
For now the painting, described by Dowling as a "celebrity
item", is in a bank vault and will eventually go on public
display before Darvell decides what to do with it.
"What's great about it is that as we speak there are many,
many more sitting in England in people's cupboards, lofts and in
their boxes in the garage," Dowling said.
"And these stories will keep coming up."
($1 = 0.6425 British pounds)
