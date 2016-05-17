LONDON May 17 Britain's Damien Hirst opens a new exhibition at his London gallery this week, showcasing the works of fellow artist Jeff Koons.

"Jeff Koons: Now" will present more than 30 paintings, works on paper and sculptures by the American artist from 1979 to 2014.

Hirst's private Newport Street Gallery said the British contemporary artist had drawn from his own collection of Koons' works for the show, which opens on Wednesday and runs until October.

