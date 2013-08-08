LONDON Aug 8 "The Lady of Shalott", a painting
by John William Waterhouse of a young woman lamenting unrequited
love, has been chosen as the British public's favourite artwork,
soon to be displayed among other masterpieces across the
nation's billboards.
The public's top choice illustrates a section of a poem with
the same name by British writer Alfred Lord Tennyson, which
describes the Lady of Shalott sitting in a boat "like some bold
seer in a trance".
In second place came John Everett Millais's "Ophelia",
depicting the tragic character from Shakespeare's "Hamlet"
floating down a river before she drowns.
Francis Bacon's 1949 "Head VI" followed in third place, an
unsettling painting based on a 1650 portrait of Pope Innocent IX
by Spanish painter Diego Velazquez.
The list was compiled based on 30,000 "likes" on Facebook
from the public, who voted for their favourite pieces of British
art as part of the "Art Everywhere" project.
Reproductions of the top 57 pieces will be splashed across
22,000 poster sites in cities, towns and villages across Britain
from 12-25 August.
"Art is for everyone, and everyone who has access to it will
benefit from it. This project is amazing and gives the public a
voice and an opportunity to choose what they want to see on
their streets," Damien Hirst, one of Britain's most commercially
successful artists, said in a statement from Art Everywhere.
Ninety percent of British adults are expected to see the
pieces on show, according to the project's website.
Hirst's "Paradaxin", a painting of equally spaced
multi-coloured dots on a white background, came 48th out of the
57 paintings chosen.
The event was inaugurated on Thursday by British painter
Peter Blake, who unveiled a poster of his work "The Meeting or
Have a Nice Day Mr Hockney" on a giant shopping-centre billboard
in west London.
The display aims to "bring the project to the people",
seeking "as far a reach as possible," Art Everywhere press
officer Elizabeth Flanagan told Reuters. The posters will be
seen in spots as diverse as taxis and escalators, car parks and
supermarkets.
"This is a joyful celebration with no agenda other than to
flood our streets with art and celebrate the creative talents
and legacy of this amazing country," Richard Reed, who initiated
the idea and is co-founder of the "Innocent Drinks" fruit
beverage company, said. Innocent is owned by U.S.-based beverage
company Coca-Cola.
Reed is collaborating with the Tate gallery, which houses
the national collection of British art, art fundraisers The Art
Fund and the British poster industry.
The public partly paid for the project with 30,000 pounds
($46,600) crowd-funded through the Art Everywhere website, where
people were encouraged to donate three pounds to purchase the
paper and printing required for a poster site.
"It's a fantastic project and to see my work reproduced on
posters across the UK is fulfilling a long-held fantasy!,"
Cornelia Parker, the only living artist whose work made the top
10, said in a statement on the Art Everywhere website.
($1 = 0.6445 British pounds)
