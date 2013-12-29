(adds dropped words in 4th par)
By Andrew Osborn
LONDON Dec 29 A British television show
dedicated to valuing people's usually modest antiques said on
Sunday that it has uncovered a "hidden masterpiece" worth up to
400,000 pounds ($659,800).
The painting by 17th-century Flemish artist Anthony van Dyck
depicts a bearded Brussels magistrate wearing a ruff and was
brought to the show by an English priest who bought it in an
antiques shop for only 400 pounds.
Father Jamie MacLeod, who purchased the painting because he
liked the thick gold-coloured frame, plans to sell the portrait
to fund the restoration of bells at the chapel of a religious
retreat he runs in Derbyshire, England.
Philip Mould, an art expert working for the BBC's Antiques
Roadshow, had suspected that the painting might be an original
Van Dyck and had urged the cleric to have the canvas stripped
back to its original paintwork and authenticated.
Christopher Brown, one of the world's leading authorities on
Van Dyck and director of the Ashmolean Museum in Oxford, was
then able to verify that the painting was genuine, the programme
said.
The portrait is believed to have been completed as part of
Van Dyck's preparation for a larger 1634 work showing seven
magistrates. That painting has since been destroyed.
Mould described the find as "a thrilling example" of the
skills of direct observation that made Van Dyke such a great
portrait painter.
Van Dyck was one of England's leading court painters in the
17th century, making his name with portraits of Charles I of
England and his family and court.
Fiona Bruce, a presenter on the BBC show, said she had
suspected the canvas was a Van Dyck when she first saw it.
"It's everyone's dream to spot a hidden masterpiece. To
discover a genuine Van Dyck is incredibly exciting," she said.
The episode detailing the find is due to be broadcast in
Britain on Sunday evening.
($1 = 0.6063 British pounds)
