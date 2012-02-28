LONDON Feb 28 Businesses donated less
money to the arts in Britain in 2010/11 but individuals gave
more, helping overall private sector investment in the sector
edge higher, figures released on Tuesday showed.
Arts & Business, a charity which seeks to promote ties
between commerce and culture, painted a mixed picture for the
arts sector, which has had to cope with cuts in state funding as
the government seeks to reduce the budget deficit.
"The downward trend on business support for the arts remains
our prime concern," said Philip Spedding, campaign director at
Arts & Business.
"However, we are beginning to see some in the arts
discovering other productive ways to work alongside business,
and our role remains to develop, sustain and celebrate these new
ideas and models."
The report showed that business investment in 2010/11 fell
to 134.2 million pounds ($213 million) versus 144.1 million in
2009/10. It was the fourth straight annual decline from a peak
in 2006/7 of 171.5 million.
Overall, private sector investment in the arts rose to 686.6
million pounds, around four percent higher than in 2009/10.
The increase was partly due to individual philanthropy
rising six percent to 382.2 million and giving by trusts and
foundations growing 10 percent to 170.3 million pounds.
Culture minister Jeremy Hunt said: "This confounds the
critics who said it was a waste of time trying to boost
philanthropic giving when times are tough."
According to the report, London accounted for 71 percent of
all private investment in culture, underlining its domination of
the arts sector. Heritage and museums brought in just over half
of all private sector support.
