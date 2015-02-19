* Asda sales fall for second straight quarter
* Says rivals' use of vouchers hurting their profit
* Says 1 bln stg price cuts pledge could be exceeded
By James Davey
LONDON, Feb 19 Asda, the British arm of U.S.
supermarket group Wal-Mart, blamed a fall in its sales
on the unprecedented use of discount vouchers by its big four
rivals and warned the practise was unsustainable and damaging
profits across the sector.
Of Britain's big four supermarkets - market leader Tesco
, Asda, Sainsbury's and Morrisons -
Asda's market share has been the most stable over the last
couple of years.
But having delivered sales growth at stores open more than
one year in the first two quarters of its 2014-15 financial
year, they turned negative in the third quarter and on Thursday
Asda posted a 2.6 percent fall in like-for-like sales over the
12 weeks to Jan. 4, its fiscal fourth quarter.
Industry data last week had shown Asda as the worst
performing of the leading chains over the 12 weeks to Feb. 1.
That data also showed Tesco returning to sales growth for the
first time since Jan. 2014 and Morrisons' best outcome since
Dec. 2013.
Some analysts reckon improving momentum at Tesco and
Morrisons is impacting on Asda's performance.
However, Asda Chief Executive Andy Clarke laid the blame for
its sales decline squarely on rivals' excessive use of "10
pounds off 40 pounds shop" vouchers over the Christmas quarter,
which he said was driving unprofitable sales for them.
"There's no doubt that Q4 drove a higher level of distress
in the market with a significant amount of vouchering and
promotional activity, I would say unsustainable medium term
activity," he told reporters.
"You can only give away 10 pound notes for 9 pounds for so
long," he said, noting that eventually "sanity takes over from
vanity."
Referring to Tesco specifically, Clarke, now the
longest-serving boss of a big UK supermarket after the departure
of all his major rivals over the last year, said: "I would
suggest that you can only follow that approach for a short
period of time or as long as your shareholders allow you to
operate at a very different level of profitability."
All of Britain's big four are losing share to German
discounters Aldi and Lidl and are cutting
prices and improving stores and service to hold onto shoppers.
Asda was the first of the big four to lower prices, saying
in November 2013 it would spend 1 billion pounds ($1.54 billion)
on reductions over five years.
It also stopped issuing money off vouchers over a year ago,
calling them short sighted "gimmicks" and likening their use to
the Bank of England's quantitative easing, or money printing,
programme. Instead it is focusing on straightforward price cuts.
Having already invested 300 million pounds in reductions in
2014, Clarke said the 1 billion pounds pledge could be exceeded.
"We'll address that over time if it needs to be more than
that," he said.
Asda said on Thursday it would invest an additional 600
million pounds in 2015, opening 17 new stores, 36 petrol
stations, over 150 remote click & collect sites and re-modelling
62 stores.
Clarke also said the firm was in the midst of a "brand
refresh", changing aspects of its brand to replicate parent
Wal-Mart.
Separately on Friday Wal-Mart reported better-than- expected
fourth-quarter profit.
($1 = 0.6476 pounds)
